Due to a municipal decision, a pensioner is obliged to trim grass that is “two feet high.”

After the grass surrounding his home got out of control, a Merseyside senior took matters into his own hands.

John Colligan, who lives in Stapleton Avenue in Greasby, Wirral, bought some petrol lawn mowers with some of his neighbors and began cutting the grass along neighboring Hambledon Drive, which had grown to be two feet high.

“We went and bought three petrol lawn mowers and mowed the grass around the trees and dealt with all types of grass cuttings to make it neater,” Mr Colligan, who is retired, recalled.

“The pond next to us is a wonderful feature that our neighbors have taken care of, but the overgrown grass made it look unkempt.

“During the lockdown, it’s almost become a tourist attraction for people, so that’s the pity of it; they’ve let the grass to grow.”

The grass, according to the 66-year-old, was two feet tall at its tallest point.

However, Wirral Council has stated that the area is one of the green places where “routine maintenance” has been discontinued this year, as a result of measures included in the authority’s budget, which was approved by councillors from all political parties.

However, a meeting is scheduled to examine future management choices for this area.

Mr Colligan believes the local government has examined specific places and concluded that it can save money by not cutting the grass in some areas.

“The most vexing issue is the Council Tax,” he continued. We paid for a service [grass cutting], but it has yet to be delivered.

“That, to me, is a fundamental, straightforward service. We also have to pay £40 for a brown bin, which other [boroughs]do not have to pay for.”

But, even if the service isn’t available, Mr Colligan is determined to keep his neighborhood looking nice.

“We’ve cut the lawn three times in the last month,” he remarked.

“I have no doubt that after today’s rain, we’ll have a spurt of grass, and we’ll have to cut it again.”

“This area is part of a collection of green spaces that were put forward as sites for all normal maintenance to be discontinued as part of the,” a Wirral Council spokesperson said.

