Due to a major landslide, the road has been closed and residents have been advised to avoid the area.

After receiving reports of a landslide in Thurstaston, emergency services were dispatched around 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10.

When Merseyside Police arrived on the scene on Telegraph Road in Wirral, they discovered a substantial amount of sandstone had fallen onto the road.

The landslide is believed to have caused no injuries, but Merseyside Police and Wirral Council have closed the road up to Montgomery Hill, including the roundabout by the Cottage Loaf bar, for public safety and to clear the rubble.

“A substantial section of sandstone has fallen on to the carriageway on A540 Telegraph Road,” a Wirral Council spokesperson stated. Between Thurstaston roundabout (near the Cottage Loaf) and Caldy roundabout, a complete shutdown has been requested.

“Contractors are currently on the scene removing debris, which should take about 1–2 hours. It is recommended that motorists avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

“There have been no injuries reported, but the area has been closed while the rubble is cleaned.

It comes after Merseyside was hammered by severe rain and flooding yesterday.