Due to a labor shortage, a Dallas restaurant is employing robots to serve as hosts and runners.

When the restaurant La Duni in Dallas, Texas, was short-staffed, co-owner Taco Borga looked to the future: he employed robots to serve.

“I’ve had folks tell me, ‘Well, they’re stealing people’s jobs,’” Borga told CBS affiliate KTVT. “Well, guess what? No. Because no one is turning up, they aren’t taking anyone’s job. What they are doing is assisting those who are working hard.”

At the moment, La Duni has three robots. Alexcita, Panchita, and Coqueta are their names. They scoot around the room on wheels with bodies that have tray shelves to carry food and have cartoon faces projected on screens.

They complement diners, sometimes even flirting with them by telling them they are attractive, and they sing “Happy Birthday” on special occasions.

“Customers treat them as if they were pets. They hug them and chat to them, according to Borga of The Dallas Morning News.

This is a true story from the Jetsons.

Over the next five years, we’ll see more r o b o t s at Dallas restaurants.

While Borga stated he brought the bots into his restaurant out of necessity owing to staff not returning after the outbreak, he also said they save him money. Borga estimates that each robot costs him $8 to $10 each day. They take the place of one hostess and two food runners, for whom he would ordinarily pay at least $10 per hour.

Alexcita, Panchita, and Coqueta collectively save Borga hundreds of dollars per month.

According to Borga, the humans on staff benefit as well. A human server follows the two server bots, Panchita and Alexcita, as they bring meals and drinks. According to Borga, a waiter may increase the number of tables they serve by doing less monotonous job, and thereby pocket more tip money.

Coqueta, on the other hand, functions as the robot hostess, escorting guests to their tables. This frees up a human hostess to engage with customers and answer phones.

In the future, customers may see more robots at businesses. According to The, the bots at La Duni are from American Robotech, a Texas-based company that has given 30 robots to businesses in the state since early 2021.