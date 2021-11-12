Due to a ‘Just Eat loophole,’ a popular eatery was forced to close its doors.

A renowned eatery in the town center has had to close its doors.

Marc Faulkner founded Kopi Coffee almost precisely a year ago, after the previous coffee business on the property, Poco Coffee, shuttered.

Last month, Marc spoke with The Washington Newsday about the impact that a ‘loophole’ in the meal delivery service Just Eat is having on the company.

After a free meal ‘loophole’ row in Liverpool, the Just Eat rebels are expanding their alliance to cities throughout the UK.

Customers take advantage of the ‘loophole’ by fraudulently canceling orders and claiming a refund, despite the fact that their order has arrived in full.

“I’m afraid the situation with Just Eat has pretty well forced the closure,” Marc remarked.

“While the direct impact on Kopi wasn’t as bad as it had been on our other businesses, it was secondary to that because Kopi was a more conventional coffee shop.”

“Due to the financial ramifications on the rest of the company, we are no longer able to financially support Kopi as we have in the past 12 months.”

“So we were presented with a dilemma between an orderly wind down now, where we retain control and can ensure that all of our employees and suppliers are taken care of, or writing off our own investment, which has totaled over $6 million over the past year.”

“Or the very real possibility of the entire organization collapsing in the future, putting another 20 jobs in jeopardy.” We couldn’t possibly do it.

“We’ve witnessed a little decrease from the “peak” a few weeks ago, but fraudulent or erroneous refunds are still costing hundreds of pounds per week.”

Almost 200 takeaways across Merseyside are boycotting Just Eat, and Marc and his other businesses are joining in on the protest.

“We’re working with a group of nearly 200 takeaways across the Liverpool City Region to try and spur Just Eat into action, through a series of boycotts, cancellation of all of our paid marketing partnerships with them, removal of all promotional material and signage, and also encouraging customers to use other platforms that work more fairly with both customers and restaurant partners,” he told The Washington Newsday.