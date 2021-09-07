Due to a ‘Human Error,’ two babies were discovered switched at a hospital 20 years ago.

According to the La Rioja newspaper, officials in a regional health authority in Spain are dubbing the switch of two baby girls in a maternity unit “human error” nearly 20 years later.

One of those girls, now 19, has come forward after discovering through a DNA test that she and her parents have different genetic profiles.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Sara Alba, the health chief of Spain’s northern La Rioja area, stated, “It was a human error and we haven’t been able to find out who was to blame.” “Back then, the systems were different and not as automated as they are now.”

Alba attempted to reassure the public that the error would not happen again because of the checks and balances that have subsequently been implemented in Spanish hospitals.

When the two babies, now 19 years old, were born five hours apart at the same hospital in La Rioja in 2002, they were exchanged. Both girls were also placed in incubators due to their low birth weight.

The young woman who found the error through a DNA test is now suing the local health authorities for 3 million euros ($3.5 million). Following the shocking report from La Rioja, Alba addressed the situation.

The young woman was raised by someone she thought was her grandmother, but she found she was switched at birth when the grandmother sued the assumed father for child care in 2017, according to the BBC. A DNA test was requested by the court, which proved that their DNA did not match.

A further test revealed that a person thought to be the woman’s mother was not a genetic match. Lawyers assisted in determining what happened and which baby was handed to the woman’s biological parents.

The second young woman in the birthing switch, who was given to the wrong parents, is well aware of the hospital’s serious error. According to El Pais, the woman has not yet filed a complaint and has made no indication that she intends to do so.

The two women have not been identified.

While switched-at-birth events are rare, they do happen. In July, a Tennessee couple described being stunned when a frantic nurse entered the room hours after their daughter was born.