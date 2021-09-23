Due to a funeral home mix-up, sisters discover a stranger’s body in their mother’s casket.

When two sisters first saw their mother’s casket, they realized something devastating: the body inside did not belong to their mother. The mishap was caused by a funeral home mix-up, and while these occurrences may seem unlikely, accounts of funeral businesses unintentionally exchanging remains are far from uncommon.

Mary Archer died last month, according to WAVY, leaving her daughters Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer in despair. The sisters eventually reassembled on September 7 at Hunter’s Funeral Home in Ahoskie, North Carolina, for their mother’s viewing.

When they looked inside the casket, however, they noticed something was wrong: a stranger’s body was dressed in their mother’s clothes.

“There is no resemblance between the two people. Jennetta Archer told WAVY that their size was off by a lot. “She was swimming in the clothes when the first person put them on since she was so little compared to my mother.”

Taylor continued, “We just couldn’t fathom how this could happen.”

They said that they brought the issue to the funeral home’s attention, but that Hunter’s originally dismissed the accusation. After investigating the embalming room, where Mary Archer’s body was discovered, the funeral home apparently acknowledged the exchange.

“It went unnoticed for a long time. It would have been a different issue if they had just come out and admitted it right away, demonstrating that yeah, they did make a mistake,” Archer added.

The bodies were promptly swapped, allowing Mary Archer to continue her service. The sisters, on the other hand, told WAVY that they were upset with the way the company handled the incident.

“How can you keep anything like that from happening?” Archer inquired. “Don’t they have a chart for each person and treat them as if they were a consumer or a patient…so you don’t mix them up?”

Meanwhile, the news organization met with Hunter’s primary embalmer, who claimed that he attempted to call the sisters to apologize—a allegation denied by Archer and Taylor. He also reportedly stated that a mix-up like this has never happened before in his 40-year tenure.

The terrifying scenario recalls accounts of similar incidents in recent years—in some of these cases, the error stayed overlooked until after the burial was done.

