Due to a funding shortfall, the Palestinian Aid Agency of the United Nations is unable to pay salaries to its employees.

According to the Associated Press, the United Nations Palestinian relief agency will be unable to pay its 28,000 employees this month due to a lack of funds.

After learning that their salaries would not be paid on time, employees of the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) went on strike Monday. According to Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, the strike was eventually called off after mediation.

The agency currently has $60 million of the $100 million required to keep operations going until the end of the year. However, Lazzarini claimed he doesn’t know when the delayed payment will be made.

Lazzarini stated, “I’m still not in a position to predict when the November pay will be paid.”

During the epidemic, the UNRWA is in charge of aiding almost 5.7 million Palestinian refugees by conducting schools, food distribution programs, and, most crucially, health facilities.

“If UNRWA’s health services are harmed during a global pandemic, the COVID-19 immunization program will be halted. Maternal and childcare services will be discontinued, leaving half a million girls and boys unsure whether or not they will be able to continue their education, and over two million of the poorest Palestinian refugees will be denied cash and food support “According to Lazzarini.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) assists registered Palestinian refugees throughout the Middle East, mostly the descendants of Palestinians who fled or were pushed out of what is now Israel during the 1948 conflict that preceded its establishment.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, east Jerusalem, and Gaza, as well as Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, millions of refugees dwell in camps that have been transformed into built-up but often destitute residential districts.

The reinstatement of US support for the agency this year, which had been blocked by the Trump administration, was countered by a fall in money from other contributors, Lazzarini told reporters in Jordan.

In 2019, the agency faced a leadership crisis after its previous chief resigned over claims of sexual misconduct, nepotism, and other abuses of authority.

“While Palestinian refugees’ humanitarian needs continue to grow, funding for the UNRWA has been stagnant since 2013.”

According to Lazzarini, the organization secured enough funds at a recent meeting in Brussels to pay up to 48% of its budget in 2022. This is a condensed version of the information.