Due to a flood of sexual abuse lawsuits, four New York dioceses have filed for bankruptcy.

Four of New York’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses have declared bankruptcy, owing in part to the state’s Child Victims Act, which allows for a deluge of sexual abuse lawsuits.

Over the last two years, the act has permitted victims of childhood sexual abuse to come forward and launch a lawsuit against people they believe are responsible for the abuse. Thousands of cases filed in New York include religious institutions, according to court records.

The Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy in 2019, making it the first Roman Catholic diocese in New York to do so. The Diocese of Rockville Centre on Long Island became the country’s largest diocese to declare bankruptcy in October, citing a “severe” financial burden from lawsuits.

In an email, Dennis Poust, executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference, wrote, “Whatever financial anguish the Church endures as a result of this disaster pales in compared to the life-altering suffering of survivors.”

For two years, New York waived its usual two-year statute of limitations on civil lawsuits to allow victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue churches, hospitals, schools, camps, scout groups, and other institutions and individuals they believe are responsible for enabling pedophiles or turning a blind eye to wrongdoing.

After more than 9,000 cases were filed, the window will close on Saturday, resulting in a flood that might last for years.

Thousands of new complaints against priests, teachers, scout leaders, and other authorities have thrown even more light on organizations charged with the care of minors.

Survivors of abuse have been given a place to express their trauma and a chance for accountability that had been thought gone for a long time.

“Ironically, this has been a really therapeutic process for me on a personal level,” said Carol DuPre, 74, who sued the Roman Catholic diocese of Rochester, alleging that she was abused by a priest as a youngster while counting offerings and typing up bulletins after church services in the early 1960s.

Even though she buried the experiences “in a storeroom in her mind,” they continued to torment her for decades. It was a simple decision to bring a lawsuit when the opportunity arose.

“The thought of facing it, talking about it, and dealing with it sets me free internally.”

