Due to a derogatory Native American term, Squaw Valley Resort is changing its name to Palisades Tahoe.

The Squaw Valley Resort, which hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics, has now been renamed Palisades Tahoe.

The ski resort announced the change on Monday, little over a year after facing controversy for using the pejorative name “squaw” to describe Native American women.

“Our community has been waiting, wondering, and guessing for more than a year as to what the new name for our mountains would be. “Today is the opening day of the next chapter in our resort’s illustrious history,” stated a Facebook post from the property.

“The following seven decades have established our mountains’ place in the halls of ski history, from our inception in 1949 and hosting the 1960 Winter Olympics to the freeskiing pioneers and Olympians who put us on the map. Despite the fact that the name is new, the tradition and legacy of these valleys lives on as Palisades Tahoe.”

However, the corporation estimates that erasing the Squaw Valley Resort name will take several years.

The resort announced in a news statement that “the resort will begin applying the new resort name and branding immediately,” but that “the whole conversion will be a multi-year process.”

The Community at Palisades Tahoe, the local village on the Olympic Valley side, is also getting a name change.

Despite the fact that the Squaw One and Squaw Creek chairlifts will be renamed as well, Palisades Tahoe will make its selection based on input from the Washoe Tribe, the general public, and the Resort at Squaw Creek.

Squaw Creek and Squaw Peak are now being renamed by the Washoe Tribe. Palisades Tahoe is set to reopen for the 2021-22 winter ski season on Nov. 24.