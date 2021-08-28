Due to a COVID-fueled ICU bed shortage, an Afghanistan war veteran died, necessitating a 30-minute operation.

A veteran of the Afghanistan War died last week of a treatable illness due to a shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the midst of a nationwide outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

Last Saturday, Daniel Wilkinson, a Texas resident who spent two deployments in Afghanistan, became ill and was transported to the Bellville Medical Center in Bellville, Texas, by his mother Michelle Puget. The 46-year-old veteran was told he needed an ICU bed after being diagnosed with gallstone pancreatitis.

However, doctors in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Colorado failed to find one due to the high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations during the Delta variant’s outbreak.

Puget told Houston’s NBC News affiliate KPRC2 that the doctor was trying to locate him an ICU bed. “He added, ‘So far, we’ve been turned down.’ “We’ve phoned Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Colorado,” he continued.

Wilkinson’s operation would have taken around 30 minutes, according to Dr. Hasan Kakli, the Bellville emergency hospital physician who diagnosed him. However, finding an available ICU bed took roughly seven hours. The veteran’s organs had already begun to shut down by the time he was carried there.

Puget said KPRC2, “I think the physicians did everything they could once they got him.” “However…it had already been [seven]hours. And it was something that had to be dealt with right away.”

Kakli told CBS News that he had even posted about the emergency situation on Facebook in the hopes of finding an available ICU bed more swiftly. Several doctors originally contacted the physician, but they were unable to send him to an open bed.

Wilkinson was transported to the hospital once a bed became available in Houston. However, it was too late by the time he arrived, and his organs were shutting down.

“I’ve never lost a patient from this diagnosis, ever,” Kakli told CBS News, adding that Wilkinson would have been treated sooner if it hadn’t been for the COVID-19 issue.

“We know what needs to be done, how to treat it, and how to get them where they need to go.” I’m afraid the next patient I see will be someone I won’t be able to see. This is a condensed version of the information.