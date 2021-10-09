Due to a Covid-19 test, Genesis has postponed its Last Domino tour.

The remaining dates of Genesis’ The Last Domino? Tour have been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests within the band.

The four gigs were scheduled to take place at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Friday night, as well as London’s O2 Arena on October 11, 12, and 13.

The rock band, who are known for songs like I Can’t Dance and That’s All, said they are “devastated” by the news, but that the safety of the audience and their tour team comes first.

“Following government guidelines and advice, it is with great sadness that the final four gigs of Genesis’ Last Domino? Tour… have had to be postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests within the band,” the statement added.

“We are working to reschedule them as quickly as feasible, and we will post the new dates as soon as possible on our website and social media platforms.” All tickets will remain valid, and ticket providers will contact ticket holders.

“This is a highly aggravating situation for the band, who are heartbroken by this unfortunate turn of events. They despise having to take these precautions, but the audience’s and tour crew’s safety must come first. They are looking forward to seeing you when they get back.” Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford are on the road for the first time since their Turn It On Again global tour in 2007.

Collins’s 20-year-old son Nicholas has joined the group, which is all in their early 70s.

Collins, who has previously performed both drums and vocals, is believed to be unable to play the instrument due to a nerve ailment and has been sitting for some of the shows.

Genesis will be touring the United States for the first time in 14 years, beginning on November 15 in Chicago.

Washington, DC, Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland, and Philadelphia will all be visited throughout the tour.