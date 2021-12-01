Due to a blatant error, a rare 50p coin sells for £255 on eBay.

After being produced with an error, a rare 50p coin has sold for more than £250.

In 2017, the Benjamin Bunny coin was released to commemorate one of Beatrix Potter’s most popular children’s stories.

The Queen’s head is facing the wrong way, according to the seller of the faulty coin.

“In the picture you will see the rotation error where the Queen’s head is – that’s how far the rotation is on the coin,” the vendor said on eBay.

“When you turn it over, it should face the same way Benjamin Bunny does.”

The 50p is in “excellent shape,” according to the seller.

Because of the typo on the coin, it could be one of a kind – or at the very least highly unusual, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Despite its rarity, the coin received only two offers over the course of the five-day auction.

Coin collectors may have been hesitant to bid on a coin that had received little notice.

With about 25 million Benjamin Bunny coins in circulation in 2017, the margin for mistake is pretty large.

On eBay, the ordinary edition of the Benjamin Bunny 50p coin would fetch between £1 and £1.54, according to Coin Hunter.

Collectors are typically wary of purchasing coins on eBay since there are so many fakes available.