Due to a big £325 million dilemma, Liverpool’s transfer options are constrained.

Liverpool may yet add to their squad in the transfer market this summer, with midfield and attack being two key areas to bolster ahead of the new season.

However, any new arrivals are unlikely to arrive soon, since some players, including Harry Wilson and Xherdan Shaqiri, need to be moved on first.

One player being mentioned is Donyell Malen, although it is understood that the parameters for a possible transfer may not align in time for Liverpool to complete a deal this summer.

On the current Agenda podcast from Blood Red, David Lynch remarked, “Malen is a player that Liverpool likes – no surprise given his age and what he has achieved so far in his career.”

“He has a lot of goals and has been the main man for PSV, and his age bracket makes him ideal for a Jota-style move.

“However, the alternative option of Dortmund, who may provide him a lot more football initially with Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United, could be a stumbling barrier.

“This will allow him to continue his growth without having to sit on the bench, and Dortmund will be more eager to compensate him for his abilities.

“It’s been reported that he wants roughly £100,000 per week – Liverpool can afford it, but is it wise to offer that to someone who will be competing for opportunities behind Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane?

“From what I gather, it’s quite a bit more than Jota’s contract, which poses its own issue with the pay bill structure throughout the squad.”

Wages are a problem that is only likely to get worse over the coming few seasons.

Gini Wijnaldum has already left on a free transfer, while a slew of other players are on the verge of signing expensive new contracts. Jordan Henderson’s future is being discussed, and it’s causing some concern.

Liverpool's latest accounts revealed that their pay cost was the second highest in the Premier League, surpassing Manchester United, reflecting their recent on-field success.