Due of poverty, a father allegedly murders his two other children and beats an infant to death for crying.

A dad in Nigeria murdered his 2-month-old newborn girl because she wouldn’t stop crying in a horrifying event. He and his wife are also accused of murdering two more children and abandoning a third due to poverty.

The man, identified only by his first name Sanjo and from Osogbo, was apprehended on suspicion of murdering his young daughter on Sunday. The arrest was made after a tip from a community member, according to Olubukola Olaboopo, the state commissioner for Women, Children, and Social Affairs, as reported by Punch.

During police questioning, Sanjo admitted to the crime. He insisted, though, that it was “unintentional.” “My wife started crying when she left the child with me. I tried everything I could to calm her down, but she continued to cry. Something suddenly struck me, and I suffocated the two-month-old baby. My wife and I laid the youngster to rest on our farm “Sanjo said.

When police investigated the infant’s mother, they uncovered another terrible finding. Sanjo’s wife informed them that she and her husband had plotted to murder their two children since they didn’t have enough money to care for them. She also admitted to dumping another youngster in a crowded Osogbo neighborhood.

The local administration, according to Olaboopo, will not tolerate acts of aggression against women or child abuse. According to Vanguard, she also stated that the government will take stern action against the offenders.

A dad in India is accused of murdering his young son by poisoning his milk while the child was sobbing nonstop last month. A case has been filed against the suspect, Munna Mandal, who is from the Indian state of Bihar. The child’s mother was not present at the time of the incident. When she arrived home, she discovered the infant on her husband’s lap, unconscious. To make the infant fall silent, the father informed his wife that he fed him poison from a little pesticide bottle instead of milk. At the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.