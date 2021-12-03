Due of Libyan elections, a US judge has put the trial of a former Gadhafi lieutenant on hold.

The Associated Press reported that a US judge refused a request to reactivate war crimes proceedings against Khalifa Hifter, a Libyan military commander and former lieutenant of late dictator Moammar Gadhafi, on Friday.

Three legal cases have been filed against Hifter, who has declared his candidacy in Libya’s next presidential election, alleging that he was involved for the torture and deaths of political opponents. The complaints against Hifter were initially put on hold by U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema last month, soon before he would have been deposed in them, according to the Associated Press. On Friday, Brinkema dismissed a plea to resurrect the lawsuits, noting worries that the filings were more of a political weapon than an attempt to bring justice to his alleged victims.

After defecting to the United States in the 1980s, Hifter spent years in northern Virginia. According to the Associated Press, he is still a US citizen and owns property in Virginia. He is widely suspected of working for the CIA throughout his tenure.

In 2011, Gadhafi was deposed and killed by a NATO-backed rebellion, plunging the North African country into a decade of war and chaos. Seif al-Islam Gadhafi, his son, is also running in Libya’s presidential election later this month, though he was temporarily barred from competing by Libya’s High National Elections Committee.

During Libya’s years of civil war, Hifter controlled huge swaths of the country, according to the Associated Press.

As Libya’s head of state, Hifter claimed immunity from the cases, but Brinkema dismissed those claims and permitted the proceedings to proceed. When Hifter decided to put the litigation on hold for the time being last month, she was scheduled to be deposed.

However, Brinkema made it clear on Friday that the lawsuits are merely on hold for the time being, and that Hifter will have to sit for a deposition shortly once the elections are over.

The only snag, she suggested, would be if Hifter were to win the election, which would allow him to assert new immunity claims. If that issue comes to actuality, Brinkema believes it will be addressed later.

The plaintiffs' lawyers had asked the judge to release the stay, noting the fact that a judge had decided in favor of Hifter.