Dudley, a police dog, discovers a backpack full of drugs and cash linked to a suspected drug dealer.

Dudley was dispatched by the Merseyside Police dog handling team last night to assist in the search for incriminating evidence linked to a suspected drug dealer.

After attempting to flee on foot from a patrol, police officers apprehended the suspect. According to the police, he was apprehended after rapidly stashing his drugs away while on the run. Dudley swiftly smelled out a backpack carrying drugs and cash when the patrol called in the police dog handling team.

Dudley, never one to rest on his laurels, was soon out on the streets of Liverpool, sniffing out another cocaine haul.

“A busy shift for PD Dudley,” Merseyside Police tweeted at 4.43 a.m. After arriving in the area after a male who had eluded patrols was apprehended, he discovered a big sum of money and a bag full of drugs hidden nearby before moving on to another search where he collected Class B substances.

“Way to go, boy!”