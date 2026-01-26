Dublin Records Third Major Lotto Win in a Week

For the third time in a week, Dublin has been struck by a wave of good fortune in the National Lottery, with the latest major win coming on January 24, 2026. A player from Dublin 22 scooped a €53,775 prize after matching five numbers plus the bonus number in the Saturday night Lotto draw. This win, claimed at Tuthills in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, capped off an extraordinary week of Lotto luck for the city, which saw over €175,000 in combined prizes.

Remarkable Streak of Wins

The Dublin 22 winner wasn’t the only one celebrating this week. Just days earlier, an online player from the city claimed €90,224 in the Lotto draw on January 21. Then, on January 23, a EuroMillions winner from Santry, Dublin 9, walked away with €31,075. All three wins took place between January 19 and 25, creating a buzz of excitement across the capital. The winning numbers on January 24 were 12, 13, 18, 19, 31, and 46, with the bonus number 36. Although no one hit the €7,202,013 jackpot, over 92,000 players across Ireland still took home prizes, with many getting closer to the top win than they expected.

National Lottery spokesperson Darragh O’Dwyer highlighted the city’s lucky run. “Dublin is on a roll this week, with three big wins! This extraordinary streak began with the online win on Wednesday, followed by Friday’s EuroMillions, and topped off by Saturday’s Lotto prize in Dublin 22,” O’Dwyer said. He encouraged anyone who purchased a ticket at Tuthills to check their numbers immediately and to sign the back of their ticket for safekeeping.

While Dublin’s lucky week has captured headlines, it’s not just individual winners who benefit from the National Lottery. The funds raised by the Lottery contribute significantly to Good Causes across Ireland, from sports programs to heritage preservation and health initiatives. In 2024 alone, the National Lottery contributed €239.3 million to local causes, continuing its 37-year tradition of supporting the community.

As Dubliners continue to celebrate their big wins, attention now turns to the next Lotto draw. Will the city’s luck continue? For now, the latest winners are being urged to come forward and claim their prizes, while the rest of the country hopes to see their own numbers come up in the next draw.