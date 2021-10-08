Dry scooping is a dangerous new obsession that has gone viral on TikTok.

Parents have been cautioned of a possibly lethal new craze known as “dry scooping” that is spreading social media.

It entails ingesting dry protein exercise powder and then rinsing it down with water.

On the video-sharing popular network TikTok, dry scooping has already received over eight million “likes.”

However, doctors warn that it can cause lung and heat seizures, and that it is potentially fatal for children.

“Dry scooping, a particularly dangerous technique of ingestion, comprises placing undiluted powder into one’s mouth followed by sips of drink,” said study main author Nelson Chow, a paediatrics student at Princeton University in the United States. Choking, inadvertent inhalation, overconsumption damage, and death are all risks associated with the highly concentrated powder.

“Despite its 18+ classification, pre-workout has grown in popularity among teenagers. This study looks into the harmful behavior connected with underage pre-workout use on TikTok, a popular social media app with millions of young users.” Under the hashtag “#preworkout,” the US team gathered 100 TikTok videos.

They looked at preferences, consumption methods, serving sizes, and combinations with other substances.

“Pre-workout pills have exploded in popularity in recent years,” Mr Chow said. Pre-workout is a supplement that is used before exercise to improve athletic performance as well as increase energy and focus.

“Pre-workout is typically sold in powder form, to be mixed with water and eaten as a drink.”

They frequently contain significant levels of caffeine, as well as chemicals like Beta-alanine, L-Citrulline, and BCAAs.

“Several pre-workouts have been prohibited for having chemicals like DMAA and Synephrine,” Mr Chow stated.

Almost two-thirds of the videos showed men, three-tenths featured women, and six percent featured both. Only one out of every twelve images depicted utilize in accordance with instructions.

Energy drinks and alcohol were the most commonly consumed substances.

The risk of overconsumption or inadvertent inhalation of the pre-workout powder was exceedingly significant.

Mr. Chow warned doctors about the widespread use of dry scooping.

“It can be difficult for clinicians to spot fresh trends that may pose health risks to children and adolescents,” he said.

“Take, for example, the current prevalence of pre-workout and the potentially hazardous methods of ingestion. Investigating unconventional platforms like TikTok can sometimes offer significant results.” Briatney Portillo, a 20-year-old social media personality, said she had a heart attack after attempting the TikTok challenge in June.

