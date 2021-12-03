Drunkenly dialing his wife and pretending to be kidnapped, a massive search operation ensues.

A search operation involving over 600 cops was sparked by a drunk man’s phone call to his wife reporting his being kidnapped. His statements, however, were later proven to be untrue.

The incident occurred in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, a western Indian state. Gajendra Kohre, a 26-year-old male, told his wife he was being kidnapped and transported to an undisclosed location by a group of guys on Tuesday night while under the influence of alcohol. After then, he turned off his phone.

“He told her that he was involved in a car accident, and that a bunch of people blamed him for it. He told her that the organization was attempting to kill him by transporting him in a large van to an unknown location. After after, he turned off his cellphone “According to NDTV, a police official said.

After many unsuccessful attempts to locate him, the wife contacted the police and notified them about her husband’s phone call. The officers immediately called senior police officials, who initiated a search operation for the 26-year-old, sensing the gravity of the situation.

“The police then filed an abduction report and attempted to track down his phone’s last known location. For the whole night, around 600 police officers commanded by three DCP-rank officials were participating in the hunt. However, they were unable to learn anything about him “According to the official,

The next morning, the man called his friend and told him he had passed out somewhere after drinking too much alcohol and was on his way back home. The friend immediately alerted Kohre’s wife, who then notified the authorities. The man returned home two hours later, according to India Today.

An inquiry discovered that the individual had made the call while inebriated, and that all of his assertions were untrue. It was unclear whether the individual was arrested or prosecuted with making fraudulent statements.