Drunken thug allegedly threatened to murder woman and her family.

At a 60th birthday party, a drunken thug threatened to kill his partner and her family, then repeated the heinous “promise” in front of the cops.

Neil Conlan, 45, began harassing his victim verbally shortly after arriving at the gathering on Downside in Hough Green, Widnes, on June 5, and continued to embarrass himself throughout the night and after his arrest.

Conlan began shouting at his victim in the garden of the property, subjecting her to a litany of misogynistic remarks, according to Chris Taylor, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday.

He also threatened the woman, whom he’d had an on-again, off-again relationship with for eight years and whom she described as “s**t,” saying, “I’m going to murder you.”

She ran inside, but he chased her down the stairs and “made a movement with his arms as if to hit” her, so she “slapped him in self-defense,” she claimed.

Conlan, of Ty Croes, Anglesey, has always been “very controlling,” the party host said, never letting his victim out of his sight and causing fights.

She went on to say that Conlan had been “drinking heavily, selfishly” that night, and that he had been “following his victim about shouting allegations,” to which she replied, “I’m sick of this, why don’t you just die?”

“You’d adore that,” he said.

The raucous guest from hell was falling over people in a tent at 12.30 a.m. on June 6 and was requested to leave.

He was put to bed, but when he awoke, he yelled at his victim, “I’m going to murder you,” and appeared to be preparing to strike her.

“I’m going to knife you, I’m going to murder you,” he said, according to another witness.

He was also observed twisting and pinching his victim’s hair while pretending to stroke it.

Conlan was ejected from the house by other guests, but he wasn’t done yet.

“He kept saying through the letterbox, ‘I’m going to murder you, I’m going to kill all of your family,’” Mr Taylor recalled.

“He was kicking the front door open in an attempt to gain entry.”

At 2 a.m., police were dispatched.

“I’m going to slit her throat,” Conlan said.

“That is not a threat; it is a pledge.”

He went on to say more. “The summary has come to an end.”