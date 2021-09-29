Drunken Man Washes Up on Beach with Winning Lottery Ticket in Wallet

A man from Michigan died just days after winning a large lottery prize.

Gregory Jarvis, 57, was discovered washed up on a private beach in Caseville’s Saginaw Bay on Friday morning by a local homeowner.

While an autopsy confirmed he drowned, authorities were initially alarmed after discovering a winning lottery ticket in his wallet, according to WJRT.

Jarvis, a regular lottery player, was set to get $45,000 after winning the jackpot on the Michigan Lottery Club Keno add-on game “The Jack.”

Jarvis was “very pleased” after winning the huge money award on September 13, according to Dawn Talaski, the owner of the Blue Water Inn which he frequented.

He had yet to claim his reward when she encountered him again on the night of the 19th.

“He couldn’t cash it because he didn’t have a social security card at all, it wasn’t any good, so he applied for a new one,” Talaski told the news outlet.

Anyone claiming a reward worth more than $600 must present “a valid government issued picture identity” as well as “evidence” of their social security number, according to Michigan Lottery guidelines.

As a result, Jarvis was anticipating the arrival of a new social security card in the mail.

Despite the delay, Jarvis bought a round of drinks that night, according to Talaski. That was the last time anyone saw Jarvis alive, according to legend.

When he didn’t show up at the pub for the remainder of the week, Talaski recalls bartenders suspecting “something is wrong.”

While he had been known to travel for work, their fears were heightened when Jarvis’ supervisor showed up at the pub last Wednesday looking for him after many days of silence.

His body washed up on the beach two days later, alongside a yacht that was eventually recognized as Jarvis’.

According to the police theory, an autopsy revealed head injuries. Jarvis stumbled, fell, and smacked his head on the ground before drowning in the river.

While the lottery ticket initially raised suspicions of foul play, Caseville Police Chief Kyle Romzek told WJRT that the ensuing investigation eliminated any suspicions of impropriety.

“We were concerned about it but after the autopsy, and we interviewed people at. This is a condensed version of the information.