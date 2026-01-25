Drunken Disruption Forces Holiday Flight to Divert, Passenger Sentenced

A holiday flight from Edinburgh to Turkey was dramatically diverted after a drunken passenger caused chaos aboard the Jet2 flight, forcing the crew to land in Germany. Michaela Hawes, 36, was part of a family whose disruptive behavior led to the unscheduled stop. Hawes, who had been drinking before boarding, acted agitated and verbally abused the flight staff, calling one cabin crew member “a c***” and insulting the pilot as “a scumbag.”

Flight Diverted, Passengers Left Stranded

The flight, which was en route to Dalaman in Turkey, was diverted to Cologne in Germany following the unruly behavior. The plane was delayed by three hours, and the crew had exceeded their legal working hours due to the disruption. The chaos didn’t end there—Jet2 was forced to cover hotel costs for hundreds of passengers, leaving the airline with a significant financial burden.

Eventually, the flight continued to Edinburgh, but it arrived a full 16 hours behind schedule the following day. Hawes was arrested upon landing and later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of acting aggressively on the aircraft. In her sentencing, defense lawyer James McMacken described Hawes, a mother of two, as “extremely remorseful” for her actions. He explained that Hawes had booked the holiday and that other family members joined the flight later, escalating the situation.

Fiscal depute Chelsea Martin told the court that the flight took off around 2:30pm on October 8, 2024, with families and children on board. Initially, Hawes appeared “tipsy” and unsteady, prompting cabin crew to ask her family to tone down the noise. As the flight progressed, Hawes’ behavior worsened, prompting the captain to divert the flight. Police boarded the plane in Cologne, where further verbal outbursts occurred. During a confrontation with another family member, Hawes called the cabin crew member an offensive name and insulted the pilot.

In his sentencing, Sheriff Frank Gill stated that Hawes’ actions caused “a great deal of alarm and distress” among both the passengers and the crew. He added that the incident would have been “a frightening experience for everyone on board.”

Alongside Hawes, co-accused Courtney Maich and Alannah O’Neill, also from Dundee, were sentenced for their part in the disturbance. Both were given supervision orders and ordered to complete 120 hours of community service. Additionally, Maich was ordered to pay £200 in compensation for spitting on another passenger as she was escorted off the flight by police.

Jet2, which faced a financial hit of £27,370.53 for the overnight hotel accommodations, has filed a civil suit against Maich and O’Neill in an attempt to recover the costs.