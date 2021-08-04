Drunk relative raps an 80-year-old woman and then leaves her unconscious.

On the guise of dinner, an Indian guy invited an 80-year-old relative to his house and raped her.

The 35-year-old accused invited the woman to his house on Sunday, and when she arrived, he began making sexual attempts. He then raped the woman, knocking her out and leaving her unconscious. According to recent reports, the incident occurred in Budaun, a city in Uttar Pradesh’s northern province.

When the woman’s family learned about her ordeal, they filed a police report right away. Initially, the detectives did not accept the charges, believing them to be the result of a family feud.

However, following a preliminary inquiry, they discovered that the allegations brought against the man were legitimate, and the accused was tracked down and arrested on rape charges. During questioning, the man admitted to the crime.

The investigation also found that the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

On Monday, the victim got a medical examination, the results of which are now pending.

“A case has been filed against the defendant. He was apparently inebriated at the time. The woman’s condition is stable. Her statement has been recorded. According to the Times of India, Budaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said, “The medical staff has sent the vaginal swab swabs for a forensic examination.”

As of Tuesday, the accused was still in custody.

In recent years, India has seen an increase in rape cases, making it the fourth most common crime against women in the country. According to data, about 32,500 incidences of rape were reported in India in 2017, averaging nearly 90 cases per day.

A 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra, India’s westernmost state, was gang-raped twice in less than four hours after leaving her house following a disagreement with her family. Before police arrived, she had been raped by six guys. The juvenile, who was thought to be mentally disabled, was then taken to a shelter, where it was discovered that the girl had been raped. The suspects were apprehended based on the girl’s statement.