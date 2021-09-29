Drunk man joins search and rescue teams to ‘find’ himself after being reported missing.

Most people who drink have a history of doing strange things while inebriated, but what a man in Turkey did is legendary. The man went missing before being discovered by his own search party.

Bayhan Mutlu, a 50-year-old man from his hometown, went missing a few days ago, causing his family to file a missing person report with the police. When he took part in the search for himself, though, he left the authorities speechless, according to Ladbible.

Mutlu had been drinking in the remote district of ayyaka, near the city of negöl, with his buddies. According to NTV, a local news outlet, the man disappeared into the woods at some time and never returned.

Mutlu’s acquaintances informed the authorities, and rescue teams from the Bursa region rushed to find the missing person. As word spread around the area, additional individuals volunteered to help with the search in the hopes of finding him as soon as possible.

According to NTV, when rescuers were constantly yelling Mutlu’s name, a member of the search teams said, “Who are we looking for?” “I’ve arrived.”

The man turned out to be Mutlu himself, who was actively helping with the hunt.

Mutlu was photographed alongside other members of the rescue crew, according to Vaziyet.

The tweet read, “The teams made a report regarding the search and left the missing person at his home.”

Everyone in the rescue squad was taken aback when they discovered Mutlu had been with them the entire time. He was oblivious to the fact that his pals had reported him missing. It was also unclear why his pals didn’t recognize him among the search team members.

In a similar instance in September 2019, an 80-year-old man went missing while on a hiking excursion in northern England and turned up at a news conference called to try to locate him.

Harry Harvey was rescued after a wildlife photographer noticed him and alerted the search teams after he lost track after being separated from his strolling buddy. His family was overjoyed to see him again.