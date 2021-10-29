Drunk Guests Suddenly Beat Mourner ‘Black And Blue’ At Friend’s Funeral

A 52-year-old lady from Birmingham, England, claims she was assaulted by a group of individuals during her late friend’s funeral earlier this month, resulting in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and her body turning “black and blue.”

Amanda Bulloch, of Nechells, was attacked and kicked by five people at a property in Pershore Road, Cotteridge, on Oct. 18, and received two black eyes and bruises all over her body, according to the Birmingham Mail.

According to the site, Bulloch arrived at the house after attending the funeral of her 70-year-old acquaintance at Lodge Hill Cemetery in Selly Oak.

Bulloch was cited as saying, “We’d been at the crematorium and we’d come back to [the]house, and everyone had a drink to commemorate [my friend’s]life.”

According to the report, the participants originally danced together during the celebration, but Bulloch alleged that two men and three women then began “kicking the s—t out of [her].”

When her carer dialed 999, the United Kingdom’s emergency medical services hotline, Bulloch was able to leave the property and raise the alarm.

She was allegedly assaulted once more until her body was “literally black and blue.”

Bulloch, who has emphysema and heart problems, rushed to Heartlands Hospital’s emergency room after the event because she was having trouble breathing. She was released six hours later, but she said she had PTSD as a result of the incident.

“I’m afraid to leave my house.

I’m also getting nightmares about attempting to exit the house “Bulloch remarked.

Bulloch said that “no one seems to care” about the assault, and that West Midlands Police has yet to collect a formal statement from her about the assault.

“I would have thought the cops would have taken this more seriously,” Bulloch said.

According to a police spokeswoman, authorities have begun an investigation into the “severe assault” that occurred on Pershore Road at 3 p.m. on Oct. 18.

It was unclear whether the assault on Bulloch was the incident police were referring to.