Drunk drivers on the road who created havoc and misery.

These are the faces of the cowardly drivers who wreaked havoc on the roadways by driving while inebriated.

Andrew Price was sentenced to prison on September 30 after ‘losing control’ of his black Lexus IS and killing Adam Edwards in the backseat.

The 19-year-old died in an ambulance on the route to the hospital after suffering terrible internal injuries in the incident.

Anthony Finch, 25, a front-seat passenger, was put into a coma and spent three months in the hospital as a result of his life-changing injuries.

When Price, 27, crashed in Vista Road near the intersection with Queen’s Road at around 8.50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, he was carrying three passengers.

Mr Edwards died and Mr Finch was seriously injured as a result of Price’s unsafe driving. Price, 27, of Southward Road, Newton-le-Willows, admitted to causing Mr Edwards’ death and Mr Finch’s serious injuries.

Price “died” at the scene, according to Liverpool Crown Court, but was revived with CPR and defibrillation shocks.

When CCTV evidence of his “shocking” driving was aired in court today, members of the victims’ relatives gasped.

Price passed traffic and ran a red light on the wrong side of Crow Lane in Newton-le-Willows, forcing an oncoming motorist to swerve to escape him, according to prosecutor Geoffrey Lowe, before turning left onto Vista Road.

Price’s blood was drawn three hours after the crash and confirmed to be free of alcohol, cannabis, and cocaine.

However, a back calculation revealed that he had roughly 132mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood at the time of the crash. The legal limit is 80 milligrams (mg).

“There was some suggestion the defendant might have been drinking until nearly the point of accident,” Mr Lowe said of the alcohol found in the car.

Price was sentenced to nine years in prison and nine and a half years off the road by the judge.

Before failing a roadside breath test, Modinat GiwaGiwa’s BMW ascended a pavement, drove over a grassy area, and smashed into the front of a block of flats.

The woman from Torpoint Close, L14, stated she was hit by a car. “The summary has come to an end.”