Drunk and high, a lustful paedophile texted a naked photo to a 12-year-old youngster.

A paedophile who sent an intimate photo to a “12-year-old youngster” explained it on being “horny,” “drunk,” and “coked-up.”

James Cutler continually requested that the individual he mistook for a youngster give him pornographic images via the internet.

But the 27-year-old, of Kirkby’s Webster Drive, was conversing with an undercover cop the entire time.

Cutler’s justifications were not accepted by the judge today, but she spared him jail time so he could participate in a sex offender treatment program.

The case was heard at Liverpool Crown Court. On February 26 of this year, Cutler began communicating with the officer using the social media network Skout.

According to prosecutor Paul Blasbery, Cutler stated that he was 26, single, and from Liverpool, to which the officer replied that he was 12.

Cutler kissed her and said, “So are you gay?” Cutler said, “awesome.” with a second kiss

Before explaining what he “intended to do sexually” with the “kid,” he sent an obscene photo and sought intimate images from him.

Cutler requested the youngster to provide explicit images again the next day, according to Mr Blasbery, and the conversation went to WhatsApp the next day.

Cutler was found to be using a pay-as-you-go phone that was registered to his residence, and his Skout account was linked to his email account, according to police.

Officers invaded Cutler’s home on April 27th, while he was present with his aunt, and took his phone and tablet.

They detained Cutler, who initially denied any wrongdoing when questioned, but later admitted, “Yes, that was me.”

“He went on to say he was inebriated throughout the night, he also claimed he had a couple lines of cocaine, and he just thought ‘I’m horny, I’ll go on here and see what comes up,’” Mr Blasbery said.

Cutler claimed he had no idea the person he was chatting to was 12, but when the chats were presented to him, he stated, “I know, it’s no excuse, I was intoxicated, I’m occasionally drawn to males, I’m not attracted to kids.”

“I know I’ve done wrong, and I own up to it; I’m ashamed, and I’ll admit it; I’m ashamed… Sorry, my mother wouldn’t be proud of me now.”

Cutler admitted to trying to have a sexual relationship with a child.

The defense attorney, Jamie Baxter, requested for full credit for his client’s early guilty plea. “The summary has come to an end.”