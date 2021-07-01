Drugs, firearms, and criminals are kept off our streets by eight heroic police dogs.

After a busy month of combatting crime, the force has praised eight hero police dogs.

Merseyside Police officers PD Jurgen, PD Yoko, PD Wilson, PD Poppy, PD Jango, PD Quga, PD Mizz, and PD Red have been especially busy this month preventing burglaries and retrieving stolen goods.

The dogs have assisted in a variety of different crime-fighting efforts, ensuring that hazardous blades, drugs, and criminals are kept off our streets.

Merseyside Police operate with around 40 canines, including general working dogs, rummage dogs, explosive dogs, firearms assistance dogs, and body recovery dogs.

The amazing pooches even have their own Twitter account, where the police department highlights their accomplishments, including as apprehending fugitives and discovering drugs and weapons.

Some of the amazing Merseyside Police Dogs who helped keep our streets safe in June are listed below:

PD Jurgen was able to track down two suspects in Huyton who had abandoned a car and were fiddling with the door knobs. Later, he discovered the abandoned car key, as well as some stolen stuff.

PD This month has been a busy one for Yoko Ono! The gorgeous shepherd was called to a job in Rock Ferry, where he discovered two robbers who had attempted to harm householders. The dog discovered one man hiding behind a car, while authorities apprehended the other.

The sniffer dog was also able to locate stolen items from a burglary on the Wirral, as well as three stolen scrambler bikes in separate incidents.

No-one can hide from PD Wilson for long, and it appears that, nor do they want to. The presence of this pooch alone was enough to see one offender panic and come out from hiding!

Poppy power! This pretty PD recently assisted the force on a job where they had received reports of males in possession of knives. The police tweeted: “Upon her arrival the two males had been detained with the knives recovered. Poppy searched the area where one male was found hiding and located further evidential discarded items.”

June saw PD Jango recover a number of stolen tools from thick brambles on a railway line after a man had stolen them from a building.