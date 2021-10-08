Drugs are’slipping through the cracks,’ according to Ducey, as overdoses lead to youth deaths in the border town.

Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona expressed alarm on Wednesday over illegal drugs that he claimed were “slipping through the cracks” after crossing the US-Mexico border.

On Wednesday, Ducey joined nine other Republican governors in Texas to develop a set of agreed ideas for how to handle the border in the future, which they said President Joe Biden’s administration could “implement immediately.”

While Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Texas Governor Greg Abbott both rule border states, the governors of Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Wyoming do not. Nonetheless, Texas public safety authorities indicated that illegal drugs entering the country are a problem for them all.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said the illegal narcotics several governors are fighting can be linked to border issues during a press conference attended by the 10 Republican governors.

“You have a border problem if you have a fentanyl problem in Iowa, you have a border problem in Oklahoma,” McCraw added. “That’s exactly what’s happened.” In Yuma, Ducey claimed the local Border Patrol sector has seen a 1,000 percent spike in migrant apprehensions compared to last year’s contacts, while the Tucson sector has seen a 200 percent increase in the same time period.

During the press conference, Ducey stated, “And it’s not just the individuals who are crossing the border—the it’s dangerous pharmaceuticals.” Authorities in Arizona have captured about 2,000 pounds of fentanyl and more than 13,000 pounds of methamphetamine so far this year, according to Ducey.

“Just consider how many narcotics are sneaking through the cracks and into our communities’ bloodstreams,” he warned. “This isn’t a figurative expression. This is our situation.” The recent surge in fentanyl overdose deaths reported in Pima County, Arizona’s border county, was addressed by Ducey. Overdoses of fentanyl have become the primary cause of death among Pima County citizens aged 19 and younger, according to local media outlets. The Pima County Health Department stated in July that fentanyl overdose deaths jumped 59 percent from January to June this year compared to the same period in 2020.

