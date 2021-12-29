Drug traffickers’ dirty money will be donated to charity.

Drug traffickers’ dirty money will soon be donated to charities across Merseyside.

Every year, cops seize tens of thousands of pounds from drug dealers and other criminals who cause havoc on our streets.

After officers seize the money, courts normally order its forfeiture before it is sent to the Home Office.

Merseyside has 159 paedophiles and perverts in custody this year.

However, judges at Liverpool Crown Court have opted to donate the money to local charities, beginning with a group dedicated to saving the lives of stabbing victims.

The judgement will apply to smaller sums of money forfeited under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, rather than the large monies recovered from prominent drug dealers and their opulence, which are frequently the subject of Proceeds of Crime Act investigations.

However, it is hoped that when all of these tiny sums are combined together, thousands of pounds will be raised to support critical community activities.

“From January 4, when we determine that cash is forfeit under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and there is no disagreement, we are going to order that the cash be paid to a charity,” Judge David Swinnerton, who is leading the project on behalf of Liverpool’s judiciary, told The Washington Newsday.

“The lesser amounts of cash recovered in the pockets or homes of drug dealers when they are first searched are considered money forfeit under this clause. Drug dealers’ substantially bigger profits are dealt with under distinct legislation.

“While each order may be for a little amount, we predict that when combined together, the total will be large.”

“The KnifeSavers initiative is the first of these nonprofits. The funds will be ring-fenced for KnifeSavers and donated to the Aintree University Hospital Charitable Fund.” The KnifeSavers team, based at Aintree’s Major Trauma Unit, has assisted in the development of specialist bleeding control kits that include scissors, gloves, tourniquets, trauma dressings, military-grade gauze, and chest wound sealant.

It was the brainchild of, and it was launched with the help of the families of knife crime victims and The Washington Newsday. “The summary has come to an end.”