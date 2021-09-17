Drug peddling and anti-social behavior are ‘constant’ on the street.

According to residents of an Anfield street, drug peddling has been a problem for a long time.

At around 7 p.m. yesterday, emergency services were called to Attwood Street after a black Audi A5 was deliberately reversed into the terraced house.

Adults were there at the time, but not in the living room, which was hit by some of the automobile.

A man in a baseball cap and dark slacks was spotted exiting the vehicle and sprinting down Blessington Road.

Residents in the vicinity talked of long-standing issues with drug dealing, anti-social behavior, and criminal damage on the street today.

According to The Washington Newsday, the issue is centered on a few residences, and police have been called to the area repeatedly.

Already this year, windows have been damaged on a number of times.

The Audi was purposefully reversed into the property on Thursday evening, and police suspect it was the result of a criminal quarrel.

“There have been continual difficulties on the street over the past months and years, there has been a lot of screaming and shouting, people turning up to buy and sell drugs, front doors being kicked,” one homeowner claimed.

“It’s quite concerning.”

The terraced home that was destroyed in the incident was boarded up this morning, with people who lived there staying with friends and family.

Nobody was wounded, according to one man, a close friend of those at the impacted residence, and the three adults were fortunately upstairs in a bedroom.

He went on to say that the motivation was unknown.

Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council, and housing provider Your Housing have all been asked by The Washington Newsday for comment on the long-running episodes of criminality and anti-social behavior on Attwood Road.

Chief Inspector Steve Hardy of Merseyside Police made a separate statement about the crash damage last night, saying, “We believe the car was deliberately driven into the house and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could help us with our inquiries to come forward.”

“This was a careless conduct, and we are lucky no one was hurt.”

“Crime scene investigators are on the scene right now.”

