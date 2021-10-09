Drug lord lives in luxury after enlisting the help of his own family to carry out his filthy activities.

A man who illegally imported large amounts of cannabis from the United States has been sentenced to repay more than £73,000 of the money he earned.

Raymond Holding, of Parklands View in Little Sutton, near Ellesmere Port, was in charge of procuring and importing the medicine from California.

The 42-year-old enlisted the help of members of his family and a number of vulnerable people in Ellesmere Port to distribute the enormous number of cannabis purchases he placed with his American source.

The class B medication was then sold to Ellesmere Port residents.

The UK Border Agency intercepted two parcels carrying cannabis bound for Holding in February 2018.

After confessing to conspiracy to supply cannabis, money laundering, and conspiracy to import cannabis, he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison at Chester Crown Court in October 2020.

Holding was determined to be running a profitable business that allowed him to live a luxury lifestyle, according to the probe.

He spent a lot of money on timepieces, including four Rolex watches totaling roughly £28,000 and a Patek Phillippe watch worth around £25,000. Officers also discovered £10,000 in cash at his home.

Following his sentencing, a timetable was established under the Proceeds of Crime Act, and an inquiry into Holding’s financial activities was launched in order to determine how much he profited from his unlawful activity.

In September, the case was remanded to Chester Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime hearing.

Holding was determined to have profited £207,607 from his criminal activities.

The judge sentenced him to pay £73,090 in confiscation, which is the estimated worth of high-end watches recovered from Holding during his detention.

“Holding was conducting a sophisticated criminal enterprise just to gain money,” said Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell of the Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit.

“He exploited vulnerable people, including members of his own family, to further his criminal activities, but he was the one who reaped the most rewards.”

“The high-value watches obtained through his business will now be auctioned, and the proceeds will be properly utilized.”

