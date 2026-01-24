Drug Lord Escapes with 7kg Bhang at Ekalakala Market

In a dramatic scene that unfolded at Ekalakala Market in Machakos County, a suspected drug trafficker narrowly avoided capture by police, abandoning a significant narcotics haul before disappearing into the crowd. The suspect, carrying a suspiciously heavy bag, caught the attention of officers conducting a routine patrol. When commanded to stop, the individual dropped the bag and fled, vanishing amidst the bustling market stalls.

The Discovery

A search of the abandoned bag revealed a substantial quantity of drugs—7 kilograms of cannabis sativa (bhang), 49 brooms used likely for concealing the narcotics, and 25 packets of rolling papers. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of shillings.

Despite the suspect’s escape, local authorities remain resolute. “We have the cargo, and we will get the man,” stated the local police commander, adding, “He ran today, but he cannot run forever.”

The Broader Trend

This incident follows a recent raid in Mombasa, where 1.3 kilograms of heroin worth Ksh 4 million were seized. The heightened surveillance along the coast-to-hinterland drug route signals intensified law enforcement efforts to crack down on the trafficking network.

Detectives are now combing through CCTV footage from nearby businesses in hopes of identifying the suspect. The public remains on edge, with residents voicing concerns that Machakos is becoming a key transit point for narcotics.

While the recovery of the drugs represents a significant win for authorities, the suspect’s successful escape raises important questions about police preparedness in dealing with drug-related crime. Local citizens are calling for tighter measures and quicker action to address the rising concerns.

The search for the fugitive continues, with law enforcement officials vowing to tighten the noose on the individuals behind the narcotics trade in the region.