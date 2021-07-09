Drug gangs from Liverpool have been warned to avoid the Isle of Man.

A top police official has warned drug gangs in Merseyside that if they are sentenced on the Isle of Man, they will face far longer prison sentences.

Smugglers now face substantially longer prison sentences after the Isle of Man’s sentencing standards for cannabis importation were revised last month.

Criminals caught importing more than 30 kg of cannabis onto the Isle of Man now risk prison penalties ranging from eight to fourteen years.

Previously, criminals had to be linked to 60 kg of marijuana to face a sentence of more than ten years on the island.

New weight-based punishment bands have been implemented, including an initial eight-year tariff for importing more than 30kg of the narcotic.

Now, the Chief Constable of the Isle of Man police department has warned Merseyside criminals that they might face prison sentences four times longer than those handed down by Liverpool Crown Court.

“Those are the ones we aim to continue to target,” CC Gary Roberts told the BBC.

“Drug supply offenses here fetch really, really large penalties,” he warned.

“Something that might earn you three or four years in Liverpool will probably get you 14 or 15 years on the Isle of Man.”

Anyone bringing narcotics to the island can expect officers to “meet you, greet you, and catch you,” he said.

The illegal drug trade was blamed for much of the increase in crime on the Isle of Man during the last year.

Many victims of violent assaults on the island refused to cooperate with police, raising the possibility of a drug-related connection.

According to the BBC, CC Roberts’ force has boosted its liaison work with UK police departments, particularly in the north west.

The Isle of Man has long been a target for the criminal underworld in Liverpool.

The case of Alexander McKay, who was discovered with 88 percent pure cocaine up his bottom while boarding a ship to the Isle of Man, was covered by ECHO in October 2020.

On January 15, McKay attempted to board a ferry to the Isle of Man from Birkenhead.