Drug dealers were arrested after driving a police car down the M6 to avoid the line.

A couple of scumbag drug dealers were sentenced to prison after ramming into a police car on the M6 while attempting to avoid a traffic jam.

The hapless duo was apprehended by officers after a chase, along with the £500,000 cocaine haul they were transporting inside a bag, according to West Midlands Police.

The police car’s dash camera filmed the incident and the subsequent police chase, with the patrol officer saying “Really?” as the pair’s £100,000 performance i8 BMW raced through standstill traffic.

On November 5, last year, the event occurred near M6 Junction 7 in Great Barr, West Midlands.

P. Simon