Drug companies have been awarded the first victory in the tens of thousands of lawsuits filed in response to the national opioid crisis.

On Monday, a California court found that numerous counties failed to prove the drugmakers were responsible for an increase in overdose deaths, giving them their first victory in thousands of nationwide opioid epidemic lawsuits.

Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Endo International PLC, and AbbVie Inc.’s Allergan business were found not guilty of causing a public health crisis in a tentative verdict announced Monday by Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson in Orange County, California.

The city of Oakland, as well as the counties of Santa Clara, Los Angeles, and Orange, filed a $50 billion lawsuit against the drugmakers earlier this year, accusing them of downplaying opioids’ addictive risks and marketing them with false statements in order to cause overdose deaths in those areas of California.

According to Reuters, the verdict marks the first major victory for drug makers in more than 3,300 lawsuits brought across the United States over an opioid epidemic that resulted in nearly 500,000 overdose fatalities between 1999 and 2019.

The counties argued that the drugmakers’ over-advertised opioid painkiller prompted an increase in prescriptions and overdoses during a months-long non-jury trial. They demanded almost $50 billion in damages, as well as punitive fines against each of the drug corporations.

Wilson, according to Reuters, decided that the counties and Oakland failed to show evidence that advertising caused an increase in prescriptions, citing the fact that the US government and California had determined at the time that medically prescribed opioid treatment may be beneficial.

Wilson said, “There is simply no evidence to show that the increase in prescriptions was not the consequence of medically justified pain medicine distribution to individuals in need.”

According to Reuters, the verdict came as Johnson & Johnson and the three major U.S. medication distributors— McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc., and AmersourceBergen—were working on a plan to pay up to $26 billion to settle thousands of additional complaints. New York, Ohio, and West Virginia are among the jurisdictions where drugmakers involved in Monday’s ruling are facing further lawsuits.

Teva said in a statement to The Washington Newsday that while they are pleased with the ruling’s conclusion, they would continue to “pursue a national settlement structure” so that patients in the United States who have suffered can be compensated. This is a condensed version of the information.