Drug and money laundering allegations have been filed against a Liverpool property developer.

Drug and money laundering charges have been filed against a Liverpool property developer.

Jonathan Cassidy, 48, has been charged with conspiracy to import Class A narcotics, conspiracy to provide Class A drugs, and conspiracy to launder money. He is associated to a number of property firms.

Cassidy, often known as ‘Cass,’ was well-known in the city’s development and property world, according to The Washington Newsday.

After police installed doors across the city, EncroChat suspects were named.

According to the most recent data from Companies House, which was updated on June 11th, Cassidy is a director of Keypark Developments Ltd, based in Whitewood Park, Aintree. The business is registered at a location on Duke Street in Liverpool’s downtown area.

Cassidy was on the board of directors of JJC Developments Ltd until it was disbanded in November 2020. Until the company was dissolved in May 2010, he was a director of City Building Design.

JJC Developments Ltd, which is also registered to a Duke Street address, was behind plans to convert an old north Liverpool cinema into apartments in 2018.

JJC presented proposals to create 29 apartments and five townhouses on the site of the former Princess Cinema on the corner of Brewster Street in Kirkdale, which were accepted by Liverpool City Council.

JJC, on the other hand, did not carry out the plan, and the firm was dissolved in November 2020.

Last year, as part of the police investigation into the EncroChat phone network, Jonathan Cassidy and his younger brother Jamie Cassidy were charged with narcotics and money laundering offenses.

Jamie, 43, was a member of Liverpool FC’s youth team in the 1990s, according to The Washington Newsday. The dynamic midfielder was a popular character at the club and helped the Reds win the FA Youth Cup in 1996.

After a string of injuries, Jamie Cassidy was released by the Reds. Later in his career, he played for several lower-league clubs, notably Cambridge United.

Last year, Jonathan and Jamie Cassidy of Knowsley Lane were apprehended by Greater Manchester Police during Operation Embossed.

Joshua Avis, of Alton Close in Hightown, and Nasar Ahmed, of Moreton Drive in Bury, were both arrested.

The arrests were made when the EncroChat network was breached. “The summary has come to an end.”