Drought in California requires 140 percent of average rainfall to be avoided.

California, according to weather and resource experts, requires a considerable amount of water to alleviate catastrophic droughts brought on by erratic weather patterns.

Jeanine Jones, an interstate resources manager with the California Department of Water Resources, spoke with KTXL on Tuesday. According to Jones, California’s weather has been exceedingly unpredictable, so people and experts should be ready for “any consequence.” “It would be lovely if we had a really wet winter,” Jones said, “but more likely, we’re in for continuing dry circumstances, which underscores the significance of conservation.”

Jones also urged a voluntary 15 percent decrease in water use across the state, which Governor Gavin Newsom has also supported, as well as lowering landscape watering to help the state recover from the drought.

“The estimate we have from a USGS model called the Basin Characterization Model says that we would need 140 percent of average precipitation to get to average runoff, and we don’t have many years when we get to 140 percent of precipitation,” Jones explained.

Cooler temperatures are expected in parts of Northern California, including Sacramento, according to meteorologists. Because California experienced a La Nina year last year, the environment caused high winds and cooler temperatures across the state.

La Nina occurrences have disrupted California’s weather system in the past, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Idamis Del Valle Martinez.

“Historically, weak La Nina occurrences have favored near-normal or dry conditions in Northern California,” Del Valle Martinez explained.

Del Valle Martinez remarked, “In La Nina episodes, the storm track sets up farther north.” “This indicates that the Pacific Northwest is experiencing wetter-than-normal conditions, while Southern California is experiencing drier-than-normal conditions. We’re right in the center of Northern California. As a result, we’re completely reliant on individual storms.” Southern California got some much-needed rain on Monday, but it came with a slew of lightning strikes that wreaked havoc across the region.

On October 5, California had more outages than any other U.S. state, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks real-time power outage data from utility companies.

Out of the 12.7 million users tracked, 101,132 outages were recorded. This is a condensed version of the information.