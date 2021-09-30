Drought and warmer temperatures are delaying or eliminating fall foliage in some parts of the United States.

According to the Associated Press, warmer temperatures, droughts, and extreme weather events have wiped out fall foliage in some regions of the country as the season approaches its peak.

Peak fall colors are weather-dependent and can be harmed by environmental changes, according to Paul Schaberg, a research plant physiologist with the United States Forest Service in Burlington, Vermont.

According to a 2003 study co-authored by Schaberg in Tree Physiology, warm weather can keep leaves green longer, whereas dry summers can stress trees and cause their leaves to avoid fall colors entirely.

“If climate change causes considerable drought, that means trees would shut down, and many trees will just drop their leaves,” Schaberg told the Associated Press. “Severe droughts that mean the tree is unable to functionâ€”that does not improve color.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

By the end of September, leaves in most parts of the United States had turned a warmer hue. Many locations have yet to transition from their summer green hues this year. On Wednesday, forest rangers in northern Maine reported less than 70% color change and moderate leaf drop, despite the fact that peak conditions generally arrive in late September.

High temperatures have left “dead, dry edges of leaves” early in the season across the country, according to Michael Sundberg, a certified arborist in the area.

“Instead of gradually changing, trees are thrown by these erratic weather events. They suddenly shift, or they drop their leaves early,” Sundberg explained. “It’s been a few years since we’ve had a really nice leaf year when you can just drive around town and see very good color,” she says.

Plant biology plays a role in why climate change may be detrimental to fall foliage. When the day length and temperature decrease in the fall, the chlorophyll in a leaf breaks down, causing it to lose its green hue. The green gives way to the vibrant yellows, reds, and oranges of autumn, creating stunning displays.

The Pacific Northwest heat wave this summer brought temperatures of above 110 degrees Fahrenheit to Oregon, causing a phenomenon known as “foliage scorch,” in which leaves brown prematurely, according to Chris. This is a condensed version of the information.