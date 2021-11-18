Drone footage from the Kyle Rittenhouse trial could be ‘ugly’ for the prosecution.

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial’s second day of deliberations was halted as jurors requested to re-watch multiple videos provided as evidence, including drone footage that is at the heart of the defense’s request for a mistrial.

Lawyers for the 18-year-old defendant have argued that the case should be dismissed because the prosecution showed the jury low-resolution drone footage before showing a high-resolution version during closing arguments.

After contending that the prosecution withheld the higher-quality footage on purpose, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi filed a motion for a mistrial without prejudice, allowing Rittenhouse to be tried again.

“The precise reason they asked and were granted the provocation instruction by the court is the expectation that the state would submit inferior quality film and then use that footage as a linchpin in their case,” Rittenhouse’s defense team said in a motion for a mistrial.

“In this case, the defendant is clearly prejudiced by the defendant’s failure to supply the same quality film.”

Judge Bruce Schroeder did not rule on the fresh mistrial request right away. He did allow the jury to re-watch the drone footage, but cautioned the prosecution that “it’s going to be unpleasant” for them if the video turned out to be false.

“With respect to these things, there will be a day of reckoning,” he stated. “They won’t have a problem if they got everything right and it’s reliable. But if it isn’t, it will be unsightly.” If Rittenhouse is found guilty of the homicide charges against him, Schroeder said he will examine the mistrial request. If the appeal is successful, the guilty conviction will be overturned, and Rittenhouse will face a new trial.

Ion Meyn, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School, told the Associated Press that the judge could award a mistrial even if the prosecution committed an honest mistake.

However, he believes that this is improbable because proof of the prosecution’s conduct influencing the jury is required.

“You can’t simply claim, ‘The state provided me with a lower-quality film, thus I get a mistrial,'” Meyn explained. “That is, without a doubt, a losing argument.” What Drone Footage Revealed The prosecution hoped the drone footage would show Rittenhouse was one of the perpetrators of the violence in Kenosha in August.

