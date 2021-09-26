Driving with a low fuel tank might result in a £5,000 punishment, and here’s why.

Here’s why driving with a low fuel tank could result in a £5,000 fine.

People in Merseyside and across the country are having trouble finding petrol.

Due to fears of a gasoline supply shortage, gas stations in our neighborhood are either overcrowded or out of fuel.

Some stations in Merseyside have been forced to close in recent days due to a scarcity of fuel due to high demand.

An NHS employee told The Washington Newsday that she was in tears at a gas station since she was late for work due to a half-hour wait for petrol.

Laura stated she was driving to work in Wirral when she discovered she couldn’t buy gas at any of the three stations in the region, and she only wanted to be identified by her first name.

According to Essex Live, the government is looking into temporary solutions to the HGV driver crisis.

Despite reports that Boris Johnson has given officials permission to relax UK immigration regulations in order to allow more foreign drivers to enter the country, the number 10 stressed on Friday night that any actions implemented would be “very strictly time-limited.”

However, considering that some drivers are anxious about being able to fill up in the coming days, what are the laws regarding driving with a low fuel tank?

In most vehicles, if your fuel light comes on, it means you have 10 to 15% of your tank left, according to the RAC.

If it starts to flash, you’ve fallen a long way and are in danger of being stuck.

While running out of petrol isn’t illegal in and of itself, any irresponsible or unsafe driving that occurs as a result of it may be subject to legal action.

You might risk a £100 fine and three points on your license if you are forced to halt in the middle of the road and cause an obstruction.

A road traffic accident caused by an empty fuel tank could result in nine points and an unlimited punishment in the worst-case scenario.

A fine of up to £5,000 and up to nine penalty points can be imposed for careless driving.

The Express, via Neil Greig. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”