Driving practices that could result in hefty fines for drivers.

Before getting behind the wheel, drivers should be aware of a slew of recent revisions to the Highway Code.

A number of poor driving behaviours may now result in a fine and penalty points on your driver’s license.

In March and September, the government publishes a list of amendments to the drivers code so that motorists are aware of any new legislation.

Despite confessing to unsafe habits, 100 percent of respondents in an AA passenger seat poll believe they are safe drivers.

Driving while tired was the most prevalent risky behaviour confessed by drivers (66 percent), followed by eating while driving (52 percent) and smoking (17 percent).

Some of the new highway codes that may effect you are listed below.

Make sure you get enough sleep before embarking on a long journey.

If you start to feel sleepy, pull over to a safe spot. Stopping in an emergency area or on a highway hard shoulder is not a good idea.

Drivers are aware of the dangers of driving when intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, but driving while weary can also be dangerous.

Driver drowsiness was blamed in one out of every 50 incidents last year.

You may overtake in the middle lanes or the right-hand lane on a dual carriageway with three or more lanes, but you must return to the middle lanes and then the left-hand lane when it is safe to do so.

If you must stop your car due to a breakdown or an incident, try to do so in a somewhat safe spot where you, your passengers, and your vehicle will be less vulnerable to driving traffic.

The safest place to stop is in a designated parking space. On motorways and other high-speed routes, the safest place to stop is a service station.

Hard shoulders provide less protection than other sites of relative safety since they are so close to high-speed vehicles.

You and your passengers should stay as far away from your vehicle as possible from flowing traffic.

The following is a complete list of the 33 rule changes and two new legislation added to the Highway Code.