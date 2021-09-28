Drivers who queued for three hours for a closed gas station were mocked by police.

Police teased panic-buying motorists on Monday (September 27) after they queued for three hours for an unmanned, closed gas station.

Following reports of vehicles producing long tailbacks on the A516 in the rural village of Burnaston, officers from Derbyshire Police were despatched.

When police arrived, they discovered more than 100 motorists attempting to enter the Gulf station, which had been closed due to pump vandalism.

The force mocked the drivers on its Swadlincote Police SNT Facebook page, calling their actions “fuel-ish.”

“We were dispatched to a rural garage in Burnaston today after reports of traffic congestion in the area.

“When authorities arrived at the unmanned gas station on the highly fast-flowing A516 highway, they saw long lines of automobiles attempting to enter the station.

“It soon became evident that the drivers had been queuing for several hours at a filling station, despite the fact that the garage was closed to the public and unable to supply fuel due to unknown persons who had damaged several of the petrol and diesel pumps.”

Officers attempted to explain the closure to the drivers, who had been waiting for three hours, according to reports.

“With sadness, officers directing traffic outside in the pouring rain were exposed to abuse and a series of nonsensical justifications as to why they needed to enter a locked garage that was unable to sell fuel,” the Facebook post continued.

“An inquiry is underway to find two guys in a white van who threatened an officer on the scene after being asked to leave the petrol station.”

One enraged driver informed authorities he was so frantic to fill up his car that he had been driving for over three hours seeking for gas and was “furious.”

“When questioned how much gasoline he’d wasted seeking for petrol, he finally appeared to comprehend the absence of solid footing on which his argument rested,” the police continued.

Meanwhile, the Burton Bus Corporation offered to donate its antique double-decker bus to transport stranded motorists to work.