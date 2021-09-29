Drivers who pay by phone at McDonald’s, KFC, and Burger King drive-thrus risk a £200 fine.

If they are caught paying for meals in a drive-thru, fast food enthusiasts face a £200 fine and six points on their driver’s license.

We pay for a lot of things using our phones, and it’s become second nature to use it instead of your debit card when making a transaction.

If you pay with it in a drive-thru, though, you could face a fine and penalty, according to Manchester Evening News.

This is because, even if you’re on private property and at a stop, you could be breaking the law by using your phone while driving.

“If your motor is running, your phone should be nowhere near your hands,” according to the RAC’s guidance on mobile phone laws. This is still true if the engine shuts down automatically to save gasoline (a feature known as’start-stop technology’).

“Every driver should always ensure they are parked and have their engine switched off before using a handheld phone,” RAC spokeswoman Rod Dennis told Mirror Money in response to this advise.

“You MUST exert proper control of your vehicle at all times,” says Rule 149 of the Highway Code.

“When driving or supervising a novice driver, you MUST NOT use a hand-held cell phone or similar device, except to dial 999 or 112 in a genuine emergency when stopping is risky or impractical.”

When you’re next at McDonald’s, consider using your debit card instead of your credit card.