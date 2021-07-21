Drivers who park on the street are being warned about “strange behavior” in the neighborhood.

Following reports of “strange behavior” in the vicinity, people parking on a residential street are being warned.

In the early hours of Monday, July 19, police got reports of a number of men in the Brookland Lane area of St Helens, two on a scooter and others on foot.

The guys were believed to be peering into parked vehicles in the vicinity, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson in a statement released today.

When they get home and open their door, the couple is devastated.

The guys were “disturbed” before fleeing, according to the force, and investigations are ongoing.

“We are investigating following suspicious behavior in St Helens in the early hours of Monday morning, 19 July,” Merseyside Police stated in a statement.

“At around 12.40 a.m., reports were received of guys in the Brookland Lane vicinity, two on a scooter and others on foot. They were rumored to be searching into parked autos.

“They were startled and fled. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage should contact us on Twitter @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, using reference 56 of July. Here is some advice on how to keep your car safe: Car and vehicle theft prevention | Merseyside Police | Crime Prevention