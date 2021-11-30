Drivers wearing boots, winter coats, Christmas sweaters, and sparkles face a £5,000 punishment.

You might want to think twice about driving in a glittery number this holiday season.

If drivers are caught wearing apparel that ‘distracts other drivers’ this winter, they could face a £5,000 fine.

The motoring specialists at National Tyres and Autocare have issued numerous cautionary statements for those who will be on the roads this Christmas.

While not legally illegal, failing to wear the proper footwear while driving violates Highway Code Rule 97 and may be considered driving without due care and attention.

“You should ensure that your attire and footwear do not prohibit you from operating the controls in any way,” the Highway Code says.

High heels or boots can restrict ankle movement, and shoes with a broad platform sole might make it difficult to utilize pedals, particularly the clutch. According to the M.E.N., inflatable fancy dress costumes are immensely popular, but driving in one can substantially impair your visibility and ability to control your vehicle’s steering wheel, gear shift, and other controls.

Failure to maintain sufficient vehicle control may result in a maximum punishment of £5,000, as well as a discretionary disqualification and nine points on your license.

“Driving in costumes that influence your driving ability could cause an accident,” warns Michael Bourne, Group Marketing Director at National Tyres and Autocare. Any item of apparel that obstructs your eyesight or prohibits you from operating the vehicle’s controls could result in a $5,000 fine and three points on your license.” The Highway Code also warns Brits to be cautious about their dress choices, since costumes or anything that could be considered distracting to other drivers, such as a Santa suit or sparkly apparel, can be classified as ‘careless and inconsiderate driving.’

If your clothing is found to be irresponsible or insensitive, you may face an unlimited fine, a discretionary disqualification, and 3–9 points on your license.

“We recommend making sure your costume doesn’t impair your driving skills, and if it does, bring your outfit to the venue and change there,” Michael added.