Drivers should be aware of vehicle insurance scams.

New drivers who are short on cash should be wary of phony vehicle insurance “offers” advertised on social media.

Following more than a year of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) issued the warning as thousands of students prepare to take their exams.

Ghost broking is a scam in which fraudsters pose as insurance brokers and sell unreasonably inexpensive and phony policies to teenage drivers.

According to the IFB, people could be paying hundreds of pounds for what is essentially a photoshopped piece of paper. Scammers have been known to exploit stolen personal information to get insurance plans, which are subsequently doctored and resold.

When victims attempt to file a claim, they discover that their policy is invalid and that they are not covered.

If an uninsured motorist causes a collision, they may be responsible for covering the costs, which can be hundreds of pounds.

Uninsured drivers risk having their vehicle impounded and receiving six points on their license. They may also have to appear in court, where they could face an infinite fine as well as a driving restriction.

The IFB warned that an uninsured driving conviction would appear on a person’s record and could harm their career prospects.

Until they pass their test and need to get motor insurance for their first automobile, learner drivers in a driving school are usually insured by their instructor’s insurance policy.

“The last thing new drivers need right now is to risk losing their car for no insurance because they were deceived by a scammer on social media,” said Stephen Dalton, the IFB’s head of intelligence and investigations.

“Drivers must conduct basic checks to ensure that they are purchasing vehicle insurance from a reputable company, or they will be making a costly mistake.

“Anyone who sees evidence of an insurance scam should report it to the IFB’s confidential Cheatline, which can be reached online or by calling 0800 422 0421.”

“As well as ensuring you have the skills, information, and understanding attitude to drive safely, obtaining proper insurance is of the utmost significance when you drive on your own,” said Mark Magee, head of driver policy at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

“Before handing over any money, double-check that the insurance agents are legitimate.”

“The summary comes to an end.”