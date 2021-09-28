Drivers on “zero gasoline” must travel long distances to obtain fuel.

Drivers in St Helens are finding it difficult to fill up their cars, with many needing to travel outside of the city to get petrol or diesel.

People have been queuing at gas stations around the UK to stockpile whatever petrol is available.

The shortage of tanker drivers is exacerbating the issue, with some garages running out of fuel.

Due to fuel shortages and panic buying, St Helens drivers are having trouble filling their cars, with some having to go outside of Merseyside into adjacent counties to get the gas and diesel they require.

In a takeaway rampage, a man hurls stools at staff after ‘refusing to pay for food.’

Several motorists have been forced to travel to Golborne and other Wigan areas in order to obtain petrol.

“I really struggled to get petrol in Newton or Haydock and had to go to Westbrook (Warrington),” one Newton-le-Willows resident complained.

This comes as the Texaco filling station in Newton-le-Willows ran out of fuel, as they stated on Facebook: “Sorry to hear this, but we currently run out of all the reserves of petrol and diesel.”

“Once we get information about the next scheduled delivery, I will send out an update.”

The filling station had previously set limits on how much fuel they would sell, saying, “Honestly, we only have 300 Litres of super unleaded for case somebody is in severe need of any petrol.” I respectfully beg that you please come in and fill just £10 so that we can help more individuals.

ASDA and Tesco, which have filling stations in St. Helens and Haydock, have also imposed a £30 restriction on petrol purchases to save supplies.

Other vehicles lamented long lines at nearby gas stations and chastised’selfish’ motorists for panic buying and hoarding fuel supplies.

One Newton-le-Willows resident, on the other hand, disagreed with the labeling of drivers as selfish, saying, “Why is everyone calling everyone else who requires petrol selfish?”

"Stop being so self-righteous! People have their own reasons for requiring gasoline in their cars. Other than the risky "customers" filling bottles up, a car can only fit a specific quantity of petrol in its tank.