Drivers of petrol cars in the United Kingdom have been sent an urgent insurance notice.

People who possess a petrol car or motorcycle should check to see if they can use a new gasoline type that will be widely available starting in September.

If drivers make a mistake and use the incorrect fuel, they will be responsible for a large charge because their insurance would not cover it.

The current gasoline on the market is labeled E5, which implies it contains 5% bioethanol and is therefore better for the environment than consuming 100% gasoline.

However, beginning September 1, E10, which contains 10% bioethanol, will be rolled out as the standard gasoline, according to Mirror Online.

This is due to a government initiative to spread out the new gasoline, which the government claims will result in automobiles emitting less CO2, slowing climate change.

E10 is compatible with all cars and motorcycles made after 2011, as well as the majority of vehicles from the late 1990s, however the government has warned that about 5% of vehicles are not.

According to the RAC, there are around 32.7 million cars in the country, with 18.7 million using gasoline.

That implies 935,000 vehicles will be unable to run on the new E10 fuel without experiencing problems.

There are around 1.27 million motorcycles in the country, almost all of which run on gasoline, therefore the change will effect 63,500 of them.

You can use E10 in an E5 vehicle on occasion, but not on a regular basis, as this can damage the engine.

According to consumer group Which?, 46 percent of car insurance coverage will not cover any repair expenses if you cause engine damage this way.

Even without the E10 complexity, the RAC estimates that around 150,000 Britons put the wrong fuel in their car each year.

How to determine whether your vehicle requires E5 or E10

You can use a government website to get information.

You’ll need to know the vehicle’s model, engine size, and production year.

“DfT and its partners will not be liable for any damage to your car as a result of you utilizing this service,” it cautions.

“It is your obligation to use the correct fuel for your vehicle.”

All Ford automobiles built in Europe from 1992, for example, are compatible with E10, with the exception of the Ford Mondeo 1.8 SCI from 2003 to 2007.

