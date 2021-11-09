Drivers might save money with a simple alteration, according to the DVLA.

Millions of pounds are spent by motorists renewing their driver’s licenses when they could do it for free.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has warned that drivers who do not renew their licenses online may be wasting money and time.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, around 23% of the two million renewal applications were submitted by mail or post office.

According to BirminghamLive, the online service could save more than £2 million per year since it is ‘quicker and cheaper.’

Posting an application to the DVLA costs roughly £17 and can take longer due to ‘major delays’ with paper applications.

It comes as the agency recommended motorists to complete renewals online due to ongoing delays caused by a mix of strikes and ongoing social distancing regulations.

Paper applications “are expected to take 6 to 10 weeks to process,” according to a statement on the agency’s website.

It went on to say: “We apologize for any difficulty, however we are striving to process your application as swiftly as possible.

“Every day, we receive approximately 60,000 pieces of mail that must be opened and processed.”

According to BirminghamLive, some drivers have been waiting for their licenses since May, with many venting their frustrations on social media.

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard said: “Customers often obtain their driving and vehicle certificates in only five days using our online services, which are the quickest and easiest way to deal with the DVLA.

“When using the DVLA’s online services, always use GOV.UK.”

Customers who apply online can check on the status of their license by going to the website’s track your driving license application page.

Drivers must renew their photocard driving license every ten years by law, and the DVLA will send them a notice before their current license expires.